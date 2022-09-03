Costa de Almeria brand reaffirms backing for sport and tourism combination

By Linda Hall • 03 September 2022 • 15:23

LA VUELTA: Elite cycling teams race through Mojacar Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

ALMERIA’s Vuelta a España stage delighted cycling enthusiasts and was also a boost for the Costa de Almeria brand.

After setting out from the El Pozo Alimentacion plant in Alhama (Murcia) and on entering Almeria province the elite teams passed through Pulpi, Villaricos, Vera, Garrucha, Mojacar, Carboneras and Nijar before reaching the finishing line in Cabo de Gata.

Waiting for them were the Diputacion president, Javier Aureliano Garcia, and Almeria City mayor Maria Vazquez accompanied by members of the local and provincial authorities.

“Today fans of international cycling discovered the beauty of our landscapes and roads and saw that the Costa de Almeria destination is one of the best places in the world to enjoy cycling at any time of the year,” the Diputacion president said.

“The sport-tourism combination is key to the sector, together with creating prosperity and employment.”

La Vuelta’s caravan of more than 3,000 people, including the cyclists, their backup, organisers and all those keeping the race on the spent the night of August 31 in local hotels.

This, too, would have an immediate impact on the province’s economy, Garcia added.

The Diputacion president pointed out that the provincial council had doubled its involvement in La Vuelta and cycling in general.

“This has enabled us to show 190 countries and an audience of millions that Cosa de Almeria has spectacular mountain passes like last year’s Alto de Velefique and flat areas bathed by the Mediterranean like those we enjoyed today,” Garcia said.

