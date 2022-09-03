Huercal-Overa (Almeria) maintains a local tradition with annual lacemaking event

By Linda Hall • 03 September 2022 • 20:12

LACE-MAKING: A Huercal-Overa tradition Photo credit: CC/Pierre Andre Leclerq

HUERCAL-OVERA town hall and the La Cuna Bobbin Lace Association are organising the 12th Lacemakers Meeting on October 2.

The pandemic was responsible for the postponement of the 2020 and 2021 meetings, but the 2019 edition saw 500 lacemakers from Murcia, Granada, Jaen, Malaga and Ciudad Real, as well as Almeria province, descend on Huercal-Overa’s Plaza Mayor to demonstrate their Encaje de Bolillos skills.

The municipality has always had strong links to lacemaking, earning Huercal the official status of Traditional Bobbin Lace Town.

As well as filling what little spare time women had in the past, making lace also provided them with the chance of meeting and socialising, although this was also a trade and a way of life for many local women in a tradition that was handed down from generation to generation.

The October 2 meeting is devoted to demonstrating, conserving and teaching this art to younger generations and there will also be a prize for the youngest and the oldest lacemaker attending the event.

