Valencian Community’s tourism levels practically the same as those of 2019

By Linda Hall • 04 September 2022 • 20:27

2022 FIGURES: Similar to 2019’s, Tourism chief Francesc Colomer announced Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Valencian Community expects to have welcomed a total of 25 million tourists by the end of 2022.

“This is close to the statistics for 2019,” announced Francesc Colomer, who heads the region’s Tourism Bord.

Hotels along the coasts of Alicante, Valencia and Castellon registered 90 per cent occupancy this summer, Colomer revealed, a percentage very similar to 2019’s.

According to the figures that his department is working with, more than eight million international tourists will have visited the region by the end of 2022, indicating a 90 per cent recovery of 2019’s foreign tourists.

Regarding domestic tourism, Colomer calculated that approximately 17 million will have visited one the Valencian Community’s tourist municipalities by the time the year ends.

“Again, this is very similar to 2019 levels,” he said.

“These results endorse the tourism industry’s efforts to maintain the quality of its offer and situate the Valencian Community as a favourite destination both nationally and internationally, he said.

This has been assisted by Generalitat initiatives that include additional support for the subsidised Imserso out-of-season holidays for pensioners as well as the Viatgem (Let’s travel) vouchers bringing reductions on hotel accommodation inside the Valencian Community.

“All of this will help to consolidate out-of-season tourism and maintain employment levels during the last quarter of this year,” Colomer said.

