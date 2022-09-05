Get Scrabbling on Friday mornings at Mike’s Scrabble Club in Campoverde (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 05 September 2022 • 13:00

SCRABBLE ENTHUSIASTS: Mike’s Scrabble Club meets at The Shed I Campoverde every Friday morning Photo credit: Pixabay/okanakgul

DO you enjoy Scrabble, wordsearches, crosswords, Wordle, and watching Lingo or Countdown?

If you do, go along and meet like-minded friends who play at Mike’s Scrabble Club at The Shed in Campoverde every Friday morning from 11am till 1pm.

They are a sociable bunch who just play for fun, Mike explained.

“No experience is necessary and Scrabble boards and tuition are provided,” he said.

Mike’s Scrabble Club starts again after the summer break on Friday September 22 in Campoverde Church and Community Hall (also known as The Shed) in Avenida del Pino, Pinar de Campoverde.

To find out more, contact Mike Shail by e-mail mikeshail45@googlemail.com or telephone 722 445 006.

