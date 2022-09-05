News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 05 September 2022 • 15:45

ROAD MAP: Eduardo Dolon gives details for traffic plans in the port area Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

Changes ahead TORREVIEJA’S mayor Eduardo Dolon presented a survey of all roads in the port, now being entirely remodelled. The recent findings will affect vehicles visiting the port’s future leisure centre, the “Hippies” zone, the fair, public transport and traffic accessing the marina, the Club Nautico and the Lonja wholesale fish market.

Be prepared PILAR DE LA HORADADA town hall’s Municipal Operations Coordination Centre (CECOPAL) has been making plans for dealing with possible storms and bad weather this month. Meanwhile, municipal employees and the street cleaning concessionary are at present cleaning storm drains, gutters and streams to prevent blockages during torrential rain.

Burning issue THE governors of the El Hondo national park near Elche asked permission from the regional government’s Environment department to burn dried reeds, many in zones that have not been cleared for years. This will improve water circulation and eliminate the bacteria and parasites that threaten El Hondo’s wildlife.

Old habits FIREWOOD sales doubled in August as Alicante province households stocked up for the winter while supplies last, dealers said. Regular users were keen to avoid situations like last winter’s when supplies ran out, while others were turning to open fires and wood-burners to save on gas and electricity.

Room for more THE Ciudadanos party asked the central government in Madrid to explain whether the Emergencies Centre in Orihuela Costa will have a Guardia Civil post. At present the 4,700-square metre building occupied by only the Policia Local and a Policia Nacional office for foreign residents NIE numbers.

