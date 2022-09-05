Sunflower Challenge winner in Campoverde (Alicante) carefully nurtured seeds all summer

By Linda Hall • 05 September 2022 • 13:40

SUNFLOWER CONTEST: Peter Barlow with his winning sunflower Photo credit: Pixabay/Couleur

THIS spring, Campoverde Church in the Community decided to support their work with a sunflower growing competition.

Named the Campoverde Sunflower Challenge, this was the brainchild of church member James McAllister who is also a keen gardener and garden blogger.

For a small donation to the Church, entrants received two sunflower seeds with detailed instructions for planting and taking care of them.

Campoverde villagers spent the summer feeding, weeding and watering their plants, some with far greater success than others.

“Tales of woe abounded,” James said. “Some seeds failed to germinate, whilst others which started off with such promise failed to reach their full potential or just withered through regretful neglect.”

The results were verified by the judge, who visited and double-checked the entered measurement.

The eventual winner was Peter Barlow with a sunflower that grew to 216 centimetres. The keen gardener was pleased with his efforts, as both his seeds germinated and gave him great pleasure over the summer.

Asked about the secret of his success, Peter said, “Just common-sense gardening, lots of water and plant food once a week, with the added ingredient of prayer.”

