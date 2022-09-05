‘Water wasted on street cleaning’ claim from Vox in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 05 September 2022 • 10:21

DOMESTIC WATER: Vox party in Torrevieja claims this is used for street cleaning Photo credit: Vox Torrevieja

TORREVIEJA opposition party Vox accused the town hall of using domestic water to hose down local streets.

Party coordinator Jose Garcia Juncal maintained that 100,000 litres of water were wasted daily on street-cleaning.

“All over Spain people’s right to domestic water is restricted owing to drought,” he said. “But in Torrevieja they waste 100,000 litres of water each day.”

Vox pointed out that the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS) had announced a pre-alert because Segura basin reservoirs were below 40 per cent capacity.

“This level does not involve restrictions although it does require a rational use of water,” Vox said.

The party went on ask Carmen Gomez Candel, councillor responsible for Street Cleaning, to apply the same “awareness” that was expected of the local population.

There should be responsible use of an asset that costs so much to process for human consumption “but not for cleaning streets” according to Garcia Juncal.

