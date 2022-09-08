Benidorm (Alicante) underpass solution to level crossing holdups causes traffic chaos

By Linda Hall • 08 September 2022 • 11:00

AVENIDA BENIARDA: Benidorm access used by a daily 40,000 vehicles Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

THE Avenida de Beniarda railway underpass will solve one of Benidorm’s greatest traffic problems.

Nevertheless, the €5.2, 10-month project financed by the EU’s Next Generation fund which begins on September 12 will cause countless problems.

This principal access used by 40,000 vehicles each day will be closed between Benidorm’s water purifying plant and the Calle Capitan Cortes turning on the town side of the TRAM railway line.

Benidorm town hall has had to design a whole new traffic plan to minimise the impact with new routes, numerous detours and changes of direction.

Many of the vehicles will use Cami del Llandero and Benidorm mayor Toni Perez has asked the regional government to suspend the TRAM service between the Benidorm and Benidorm Intermodal stops to prevent holdups at the level crossing.

Passengers could cover this section of their journey by shuttle bus, Perez suggested.

“We aren’t asking for a favour, simply honest and rational treatment,” he said.

