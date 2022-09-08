EDUSI projects in Alfaz (Alicante) moves on to improving sports installations

By Linda Hall • 08 September 2022 • 16:52

UPGRADE: Vicente Arques and Alfaz councillors visit area behind Pau Gasol stadium Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ town hall intends to upgrade the area adjoining the Pau Gasol stadium.

The €452.528 project, included in the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI), will be 50 per cent financed by EU funds.

Alfaz mayor Vicente Arques, announced on September 7 that the work involved has now been put out to tender.

“This is included in the fourth EDUSI project, following the two previous initiatives to improve mobility inside the town and another centring on technological innovation,” Arques said. “Now we are focusing on sport.”

This latest undertaking will involve enlarging the existing sports installations, providing better access and remodelling unused areas.

This includes landscaping the area behind the Pau Gasol stadium, creating a green zone that can be used for cyclo-cross and enlarging the skate park, which will have a “street zone” in its upper area and two pools in the lower section.

“The aim is to create an installation possessing varying degrees of difficulty that can be used for skateboarding, roller-skating and scooters,” the mayor said.

The adjoining area will be planted with shrubs and trees that are native to the Mediterranean, with the addition of more street lighting, concrete banks and litter bins.

