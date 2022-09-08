Opportunity to get to know different groups and associations in Calpe

By Linda Hall • 08 September 2022 • 17:46

CALPE celebrates its second Feria de las Asociaciones (Associatons Fair) between September 16 and 18.

The event, which will be inaugurated at 7pm, aims to showcase the town’s different groups and associations while giving visibility to their work, explained Calpe’s Associations councillor, Rebecca Merchan.

As well as stands belonging to around 20 different associations there will be a food truck in the Street Food market where visitors can sample a wide range of dishes at reasonable prices.

The Fair also features live performances and concerts for all ages, which will include Voces de España (Voice of Spain), a tribute to Isabel Pantoja and the late Manolo Escobar on September 16 at 9pm and a Queen tribute act by Keeng at 9.30pm on September 17.

“We want this fair to give Calpe’s associations the chance to enjoy a fellowship day together and at the same time introduce them to the local population,” Merchan said.

