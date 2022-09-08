Opportunity to talk it over instead of quarrelling in El Campello (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 08 September 2022 • 13:29

EL CAMPELLO: Town hall offers Mediaprop mediation service Photo credit: Zarateman

EL CAMPELLO town hall is now offering the Generalitat’s Mediaprop mediation service for resolving conflicts and disputes.

Sub-headed Hablando se entiende la gente (People understand each through dialogue), the mediation service attempts to assist parties in disagreement to come to an understanding with the assistance of a professional mediator.

“The mediator does not propose a solution but instead helps those involved reach an agreement that benefits both parties,” El Campello town hall explained.

“The procedure comes to an end when requested by both parties, whether or not an agreement has been reached. In cases without an agreement, the problem can go to arbitration or be sent to court.”

The Mediaprop service is available on Mondays between 5pm and 8pm and Thursdays from 10am until 1pm at the El Barranquet Social Centre.

A prior appointment should be made via the mediaprop@icali.es email address or calling 965637212.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.