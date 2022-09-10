Big plans for modernising covered market in Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 20:30

MARKET PLANS: Cuevas municipal market loses out to the big chains Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA announced ambitious plans for improving the municipal market.

These will not only affect the market but also its privileged surroundings, town hall sources said.

These include the nearby Calguerin caves, buildings of cultural interest in Plaza de la Libertad and the Marques de Los Velez castle.

The market, built in 1998, currently has 23 food stalls, many of which sell locally grown produce. Despite its ideal position and quality meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, it continues to lose customers to the big supermarket chains.

With its plans to modernise and enlarge the market, making it more accessible for all members of public, the town hall’s Commerce department intends at the same time to win back customers to the market and other local shops.

It also hopes to carry out the project with a €1.2 million subsidy from the central government’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan financed by the European Union.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.