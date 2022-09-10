Track construction for Murcia-Almeria AVE train begins to pick up speed

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 9:50
REMARKABLE INFRASTRUCTURE: Jose Maria Marin visits one of the viaducts near Nijar
Photo credit: Subdelegacion del Gobierno en Almeria
Accompanied by Pablo de la Fuente – an executive from Adif, Spain’s rail infrastructure administrator – and Nijar mayor Esperanza Perez, Martin saw the section of track at the Pantano viaduct near Nijar where work is entering its final phase.
The sub-delegate also visited the Pelillo viaduct over the Los Feos and Lucainena watercourses, where work is also advancing at a good rhythm.
Building what will the first direct rail link between Murcia and Almeria is a key project for the future Mediterranean Corridor and has already cost €1.2 billion of an estimated total investment of €3.3 billion.
Constructing the track between Murcia and Almeria has required what the the government sub-delegate described as “remarkable infrastructure” that includes 11 viaducts, 12 underpasses and five overpasses.
“Work is clearly being carried out a very intense rhythm and is complying with the timetable set by Adif,” Martin said.
“Those who made negative predictions about the evolution of the high speed track were mistaken,” he declared.
“The project is racing ahead and by 2026 there will be an AVE in Almeria.”
