Generalitat president warns in Orihuela (Alicante) that Segura needs urgent attention

By Linda Hall • 11 September 2022 • 19:00

DANA WARNING: River Segura needs urgent attention, regional president warned Photo credit: GVA.es

GENERALITAT president Ximo Puig called on the Confederacion Hidrografica del Seguar to prevent another DANA (high altitude depression).

The CHS, which is responsible for all Segura basin waterways, needed to make “immediate, urgent and priority” changes to both the old and the new courses of the river.

Puig was speaking in Orihuela at the Converses de Futur (Future Conversations) organised by the provincial daily, Informacion. Also present were Rafa Climent and Josefina Bueno, respective heads of the Generalitat departments of Sustainable Economy and Innovation.

The regional president explained that he had sent a letter to the CHS on July 29 emphasising the pressing need to take action to prevent the kind of damage that the Vega Baja suffered during the DANA storms of September 2019.

While acknowledging the importance of the work that the CHJ has carried out on clearing and cleaning the river, Puig said that he nevertheless felt that this was insufficient.

“Problems like removing sediment from the river-mouth still exist and it is necessary to act with all speed,” he insisted.

The Consell – the regional government’s equivalent of a Cabinet – was willing to fund the necessary work, Puig added.

“This is not a Generalitat responsibility, but DANAs do not understand about responsibilities,” he said.

