Early learning for Orihuela (Alicante) two-year-olds as new school term begins

By Linda Hall • 12 September 2022 • 15:34

SCHOOL VISIT: Orihuela mayor Carolina Gracia at the San Bartolome school Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

AS the 2022-2023 school year began, a total of 12,652 pupils were enrolled in Orihuela’s state schools.

Of these, 3,769 were infants and primary pupils in Orihuela, with 1,664 in schools in municipal sub-divisions and 1,269 in Orihuela Costa.

Orihuela had 5,450 secondary pupils, with 500 in Orihuela Costa.

These figures were provisional as the enrolment period is still open, said Orihuela mayor Carolina Gracia as visited the San Bartolome infants’ and primary school on September 12, the first day of term.

Gracia also announced that Orihuela has four new classes for two year olds in addition to those that already exist.

The new classes at the Virgen de los Desamparados school in the Desamparados district and Los Dolses primary school in Orihuela Costa have already opened, Gracia said, with two more due to open within days in the Azahar de La Matanza and Andres Manjon schools.

