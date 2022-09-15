Benidorm (Alicante) traffic reacts well to relatively painless Avenida Beniarda closure

By Linda Hall • 15 September 2022 • 13:13

CONTROL ROOM: Toni Perez views CCTV cameras on first day of Avenida Beniarda closure Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

TRAFFIC in Benidorm reacted well to the closure of Avenida Beniarda on September 15.

This will remain for closed for the next 10 months during construction of an underpass beneath the railway track.

“Benidorm responded efficiently and with normality to the colossal challenged posed by cancelling out what is probably the town’s principal access, used by 30,000 vehicles a day,” said local mayor Toni Perez.

“Overall traffic was fluid at the town’s Juan Pablo II and Comunidad Europea accesses, with occasional holdups at schools in the Els Tolls area.”

As most families left by the Avenida Belgica route after dropping off their children, extra Policia Local officers were sent to control traffic. “At no time was there a wait of more than four minutes,” Perez said.

“Families have been asked to use alternative routes, many of which they could be unfamiliar with,” he added. “Schools will now be passing on this information to parents.”

The mayor revealed that police presence was stepped up in Cami del Llandero, restricted to residents and emergency vehicles, after unauthorised cars were detected there.

Perez also said that the town hall would continue to ask regional rail operator FGV to provide a bus between Benidorm’s two TRAM stations to avoid holdups when the level crossing barriers were down.

