Calpe (Alicante) town hall suggests a DIY solution for N-332 footbridge

By Linda Hall • 15 September 2022 • 12:10

UNANIMOUS BACKING: All of Calpe’s political parties in favour of building footbridge Photo credit: Calpe town hall

ALL parties at Calpe town hall voted in favour of asking the central government’s permission to build the N-332 footbridge.

The footbridge over the N-332 main road – still notoriously busy even after the AP-7 tolls were lifted – has been a Calpe request for decades.

Some years back, the town hall provided municipal land for the project, which was approved in 2019. Although a €1 million contract was awarded in 2020, construction has never begun as the chosen company decided not to go ahead.

The bridge was “very necessary and urgent”, Ana Sala declared at the latest council meeting.

“We want this to become a reality as soon as possible,” she said. “The town hall played its part by ceding land so that the footbridge could be built.

“What we are doing now is asking for authorisation and funding to build the bridge ourselves,” Sala said, thanking all the municipal groups for their backing.

