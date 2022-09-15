Curtis Institute of Music graduates perform in Teulada-Moraira (Alicante) in October

By Linda Hall • 15 September 2022 • 14:23

OCTOBER RECITAL: Performers have all graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia Photo credit: Curtis Institute of Music

OUTSTANDING graduates from the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia (USA) perform at the Teulada-Moraira auditorium on October 7 at 8pm.

Andrea Obiso (violin) is now concertmaster of the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome.

Pallavi Mahidhara (piano) is currently artistic adviser and piano professor at the Reina Sofia Escuela Superior de Musica in Madrid.

Timotheos Gavrillidis-Petrin (cello) has appeared as soliist with the Helsinki Philharmonica and Israel Camerata.

Haesue Lee (viola) has performed as soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Prince Georges Philharmonic Orchestra (Maryland,) and at Brigham Young University (Utah).

Elena Perroni (soprano) made her debut with the Philadelphia Opera.

The piano quartet and soprano will be performing works by Franz Schubert, Richard Danielpour and Johannes Brahms.

Tickets €19 are available from Online booking or the Box Office, Teulada-Moraira Auditorium Wednesday to Saturday between 11am-1pm and 6pm-8pm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.