Generalitat official pays a flying visit to hometown of Altea (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 15 September 2022 • 16:21

VISITORS’ BOOK: Jaume Llinares looks on as Inma Orozco signs Photo credit: Altea town hall

THE regional government’s regional secretary for Territorial Policies and Urban Development, Inmaculada Orozco, recently met Altea’s mayor Jaume Llinares.

Orozco is herself from Altea but this was not a social visit, as she was there for a working meeting with Llinares, town hall spokesman Diego Zaragozi and Public Safety councillor Miguel de la Hoz.

Also present was Manuel Civera, director general of the region’s Territorial Protection Agency.

The discussion centred on the problem of properties constructed on land that was not classified for building.

Orozco explained that Territorial Protection Agency, created this year, had been set up to oversee “urbanistic discipline” for town halls willing to delegate this task.

Thanking Orozco and Civera for their visit, Llinares emphasised the agency’s importance.

“The agency and the Environmental Impact law are fundamental in changing what has been happening for decades, including the proliferation of houses irregularly located on non-building land,” Llinares said. “And this is something that is common throughout the Valencian Community.”

The agency’s role is “strictly limited” to non-building land and properties built since 2014.

“We want this to be a turning point in people’s concept of territory and also in the way that local administrations deal with it,” Orozco said. “We want to help municipalities,” she insisted.

