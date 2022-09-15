Go back in time at the Villa Romana museum in Albir (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 15 September 2022 • 7:43

BATH TIME: Virtual reality in Alfaz’s Villa Romana open-air museum Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ celebrates World Tourism Day by increasing technological resources at the Villa Romana open-air museum in Albir.

From Monday September 26 the town hall’s Culture department will offer the public a new immersive virtual experience. This allows them to share the daily lives of the people who once inhabited Albir’s Roman villa in the Fifth century AD, during its period of greatest splendour.

The three scenes recreate a reception in the colonnaded peristyle, a bath in the villa’s own bathhouse and a banquet.

“It will be like opening an invisible door and travelling in time,” Alfaz’s mayor, Vicente Arques said.

Very few museums in Spain have this kind of technology, he added, with virtual reality glasses available free of charge to members of the public visiting the Villa Romana.

The initiative has been co-financed by the European Union, via its Regional Development Fund (FEDER) 2014-2020.

The service will be available from Tuesday to Friday between 10am and 10m and on Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays from 10am until 1pm.

