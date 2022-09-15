Wider and safer road for Les Hortetes neighbourhood in Finestrat (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 15 September 2022 • 17:00

PARTIDA HORTETES: Juanfran Perez Llora and Jose Vicente Lloret inspect work in progress Photo credit: Finestrat town hall

WEAR and tear plus two months of rain last spring seriously affected the Partida Hortetes access road.

This was very narrow to begin with, and has also prevented lorries and heavy vehicles from entering the area. The town hall is now widening a 50-metre section by covering and installing a culvert for an irrigation channel and adding a reinforced wall.

“We are currently working on rural areas like Hortetes and L’Almassil,” explained Public Works and Projects councillor Jose Vicente Lloret, as he recently visited the area with Finestrat’s mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca.

“This is an old road used by residents in the area and also those needing to reach their plots of agricultural land,” Lloret added.

The town hall is paying all of the €28,000 cost of the project, which should take a month to complete.

