Full steam ahead for Almeria Diputacion’s plans to attract cruise ships

By Linda Hall • 16 September 2022 • 19:00

CRUISE INITIATIVE: Fernando Gimenez with the Almeria Port Authority’s representative Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

THE Costa de Almeria brand was in full view at the recent Seatrade Med cruise industry’s trade fair held in Malaga.

The Diputacion provincial council’s Tourism Service was included in the fair’s Andalucia section where it was present at the stall reserved for Suncruise Andalucia, the association whose members promote Andalucia as a cruise ship destination.

The provincial Tourism Service was accompanied by the Almeria Port Authority, together with Turismo Andaluz and representatives from other ports in the region.

The fair, which is held every two years, is one of the most important in Europe, explained Fernando Gimenez, who heads the Almeria Diputacion’s Tourism department.

Gimenez also had words of praise for the Almeria Port Authority. “It meets all the conditions for a cruise ship port of call, backed up by the best tourist offer in Europe,” Gimenez said.

“This fair has produced very good results, making it possible to include ports of call not previously present on the Port schedule.”

Gimenez went on to say that the Costa de Almeria brand had also been able to highlight renewed tourist package offers.

“We carried out great deal of intense work, attending meetings with representatives from the principal cruise lines, tour operators and the specialist tourism media, as well as making other interesting contacts,” he said.

All of this had the potential to obtain a good number of stopovers for Almeria during the coming tourist seasons, Gimenez predicted.

“This Fair is important because it allows us to take the pulse of the sector and forge links with shipping lines and tourist operators, introducing them to Almeria province,” he said.

