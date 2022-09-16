Intelligent move could bring Spanish government’s new AI agency to Alicante

By Linda Hall • 16 September 2022 • 11:22

ALICANTE CANDIDACY: Could be chosen for Spain’s Artificial Intelligence Supervision Agency Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Generalitat will put forward Valencian Community as an official contender for Spain’s Artificial Intelligence Supervision Agency.

This follows on from the national government’s announcement that it plans to decentralise the country’s newly-created institutions, which will include the Artificial Intelligence Agency.

Although the regional president Ximo Puig has avoided naming names, Alicante is at the head of the Generalitat’s list of candidates for a variety of reasons, according to Spanish media sources.

The Distrito Digital in Agua Dulce, the Valencian region’s technological hub, home to 70 startups and tech companies, gives Alicante a head-start. So too does the Ellis Alicante Foundation which engages in fundamental research into human-centric Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The investigation and research potential of both the University of Alicante and Miguel Hernandez University are another powerful argument in favour of establishing Spain’s newly-created AI centre in Alicante.

While awaiting further details of the criteria on which the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation will base its choice, the regional government is putting together a dossier explaining why Alicante is a strong option.

“We are working on this, and we want to win,” Puig said as he confirmed the Valencian Community’s candidacy.

Meanwhile, the Valencian Community’s energy transition, reindustrialisation, innovation, training opportunities and social justices were the five priorities for shaping the new Valencian Community in the immediate future, Puig said.

