News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 16 September 2022 • 16:19

EL PANTANO: Villajoyosa’s rugby stadium has been returfed Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

Pitch perfect THE pitch at Villajoyososa’s El Pantano rugby stadium has been returfed with top-quality grass at a cost of €49,733 and has been guaranteed for the next five years. All that remains is for the pitch to mown and marked out, ready for use when games and training recommence.

New look ALTEA town hall announced that it will remodel Avenida Comunidad Valenciana, after working for almost two years on plans to convert the wide “under-used” street into an urban park with abundant vegetation. A grant from the Diputacion provincial council will cover €350,000 of the estimated €1 million cost.

Go by bus THE Youth Area at Campello town hall announced direct aid to help cover transport costs for local students who have gone on to higher education. The aim is to promote the use of public transport while helping them to continue with their studies, explained Youth councillor Cristian Palomares.

Running again VICENTE ARQUES will head the list of Alfaz’s PSOE candidates for the May 2023 municipal elections, automatically making him the party’s mayoral candidate, with the backing of all local members. Arques, who is also a member of the regional parliament for Alicante, has been Alfaz’s mayor since 2007.

Cat saved AT the second attempt, firefighters finally succeeded in rescuing a cat that was trapped near the top of a pine tree for several days on the main road between Aspe and Novelda. To do so, Guardia Civil’s Traffic police had to temporarily close the road on September 15.

