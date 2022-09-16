Prized Solheim Cup cut-glass trophy pays a visit to Mojacar (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 16 September 2022 • 17:54

SOLHEIM CUP: Francisco Garcia and Lis Meins with the prized trophy Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

THE Solheim Cup’s “ambassadors” in Andalucia are currently travelling through Almeria province displaying the exquisite crystal trophy.

This is awarded to the winner of the world’s most important golf tournament for women, which is held every two years and pits Europe’s best players against the United States.

The next edition will be played in Casares (Malaga) between September 18 and 24 next year.

The trophy was recently brought to Mojacar byAna Morena from Alboran Golf and Lis Meins from Aguilon Golf. Mojacar’s mayor Rosa Maria Cano and Sports councillor Francisco Garcia Cerda were there to greet them and thank them for displaying the prized trophy.

“Hosting the Solheim Cup is a unique opportunity for Spain, and for promoting women’s golf,” Garcia Cerda said.

Spain currently has 64,000 registered women players but accounts for only 27 per cent of Europe’s total.

The Solheim Cup, played along the same lines as the men’s Ryder cup, was the initiative of Karsten Solheim, founder of PING, the US company which manufactures golf equipment.

The first tournament was played in 1990, after which the Solheim Cup was held each even year until 1990 when the Ryder Cup calendar was amended. Since then, the tournament is held on uneven years, to avoid conflicting events.

The Solheim Cup has been won by the US on 10 occasions and by their European opponents on seven.

