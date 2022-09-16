Sun, sea and sculptures for Poniente promenade exhibition in Benidorm (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 16 September 2022 • 12:51

PONIENTE EXHIBITION: Toni Perez and Arne Quinze with Ana Pellicer and CAC officials Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BELGIAN artist Arne Quinze, accompanied by Benidorm mayor Toni Perez, recently visited his My Secret Garden exhibition on the Poniente promenade.

Also present were Benidorm’s Culture councillor Ana Pellicer and officials from Valencia City’s Ciudad de las Artes y Ciencias (CAC), responsible for bringing the exhibition to the town.

“Having My Secret Garden on the Poniente beach’s first line is marvellous,” Perez said while praising the artist’s determination to bring colour to city lives.

“These six huge aluminium sculptures are like an abstract garden that merges with Benidorm’s ‘living nature’,” he added.

“They start a conversation, not only with the public, but also the beach, the sea and the Island.”

He also pointed out that Quinze’s exhibition underlined Benidorm’s wish to bring art to the town’s streets so that people could “bump into it.”

The artist himself thanked all involved for My Secret Garden’s location. “You don’t often find yourself in a place like this, in front of the sea and easily accessible to the public,” he said.

“It is essential to bring colour to cities and towns, even one that already has so much colour, like Benidorm.”

Quinze’s sculptures are located on the Poniente promenade closest to the La Cala, from the Avenida Armada Española-Avenida Vicente Llorca Alos intersection as far as the Avenida Puerto Rico turning. They will remain there until September 2023.

