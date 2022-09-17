Defibrillators will help Policia Local to save lives in Mojacar (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 17 September 2022 • 18:20

DEFIBRILLATORS: Mojacar’s Policia Local are trained in their use Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

TWO of the patrol cars used by Mojacar’s Policia Local now have defibrillators.

They are one of the province’s first Policia Local forces to be carry this lifesaving equipment, said the town hall’s Public Safety councillor Maria Luisa Perez.

Officers received training back in June in using the devices, based on guidelines issued by the European Resuscitation Council (ERC) which are recommended by Spain’s National Plan for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (RCP).

“Evidence shows that most sudden deaths have a cardiac origin, with a higher percentage of survivors when Basic Life Support and Automated External Defibrillation are applied properly and early,” Perez said.

“The participation of the first responders is essential and Policia Local officers are often the first to arrive in an emergency.”

Public administrations now promote the use of defibrillators by qualified, non-healthcare personnel including the police in emergency situations, using the devices while the medical personnel are on their way, the councillor explained.

