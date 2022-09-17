Ibuprofen bust as Guardia Civil stop suspicious van in Huercal-Overa (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 17 September 2022 • 20:17

IBUPROFEN: 9,000 sachets intercepted in Huercal-Overa Photo credit: Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil intercepted approximately 9,000 sachets of 600-milligramme strength ibuprofen in Huercal-Overa.

The operation was the result of a routine control, Guardia Civil sources revealed.

The illicit ibuprofen shipment was discovered as officers noticed evasive action taken by a van driver on spotting a Guardia Civil checkpoint on the A-7 motorway inside the Huercal-Overa boundary.

Signalling that the van driver should stop, the officers asked him and his passengers to open the rear doors, which they initially tried to avoid, insisting that they were only transporting bathroom fittings for which they produced invoices.

The search went ahead and the officers found almost 9,000 packets of ibuprofen, of a strength needing a doctor’s prescription, hidden amongst the taps.

Unable to produce documents detailing the ibuprofen’s legal origin both men were arrested on charges of endangering the public’s health.

