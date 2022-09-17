Stronger than usual earthquake felt in Velez-Rubio (Almeria) on September 15

By Linda Hall • 17 September 2022 • 18:00

VELEZ-RUBIO EARTHQUAKE: Felt in three provinces on September 15 Photo credit: IGN

A FOUR-MAGNITUDE earthquake in Velez-Rubio at 2.26pm on September 15 was also felt in Murcia and Jaen.

Weaker than the 5.4 earthquake in the Atlantic registered in February or May’s 5.3 earthquake in the Alboran Sea, the Velez-Rubio earthquake’s epicentre was only one kilometre below the surface, accentuating its intensity.

“Residents, particularly those in two-storey houses, felt it most,” Velez-Rubio’s deputy mayor Ana Maria Lopez told the Spanish media.

Branches of trees moved in the “strong tremor”, which had also shifted furniture but without causing material damage, she said.

“On the other hand it was hardly noticed in other neighbourhoods like Topares,” Lopez added.

According to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN), the Velez-Rubio earthquake was felt in Albox, Oria and Maria as well as Caravaca de la Cruz, Lorca and Puerto Lumbreras.

It was also perceived to a lesser extent in Huercal-Overa and Tijola, together with Totana (Murcia), Ubeda (Jaen) and Jaen City.

