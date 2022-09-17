The way it used to be in Mojacar la Vieja (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 17 September 2022 • 13:08

MOJACAR WORKSHOP: Participants learnt about life in Mojacar la Vieja Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

MOJACAR town hall and the MEMOLab Biocultural Archaeological Laboratory are organising workshops related to the Mojacar la Vieja excavations.

They commenced with a talk on Mojacar’s women, their daily comings and goings between the fountain, their homes and their typical costume.

This included a headscarf which covered half the eye in a sign of modesty, and whose colour depended on whether the wearer was single or married.

The “rodete”, a round pad placed on top of the head, was essential for balancing heavy pitchers of water, and the image of a woman carrying a pitcher of water on her head or hip is still a symbol of Mojacar’s identity.

Water was distributed from the fountain’s 13 spouts via two different channels. One was used for washing, and workshop participants heard how Mojacar was one of the few places where women rolled up their skirts and actually got into the water to do the washing.

The workshop was given by Noelia Aguado, a MEMOLab community archaeology specialist who will be giving further talks on esparto grass weaving and Mojacar la Vieja’s history.

Other workshops will focus on traditional ceramics and also provide the chance to paint or draw at the Mojacar la Vieja excavation site.

