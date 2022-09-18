Another episode in the ongoing Municipal Shelter saga in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 18 September 2022 • 22:09

ALBERGUE MUNICIPAL: More supplies needed at Torrevieja shelter, sources said Photo credit: Pixabay/Saelanlerez

READERS will be aware by now that we are waiting for a promised phone call from Torrevieja’s Animal Protection councillor, Concha Sala.

This newspaper has over the past few months been contacted by volunteers at the Albergue Municipal (Municipal Shelter) as well as local residents, concerned at the sketchiness of food and other supplies.

The Shelter has more than 70 cats and kittens but was designed for probably half that number, and volunteers have revealed that what arrives from the town hall is not nearly enough to go round.

Matters could nevertheless soon improve, as one of our sources revealed that two employees have been assigned to the shelter under a subsidised employment-providing scheme.

“Surely this means that the Animal Protection councillor will soon be doing more for the Shelter?” she said.

That, Euro Weekly News readers, is the question which we hope we shall soon be asking Sra Sala.

