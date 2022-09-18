News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 18 September 2022 • 13:35

HUERCAL-OVERA: Presentation of the poster for this year’s Feria Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

Feria poster HUERCAL-OVERA town hall formally presented the poster designed by Huercal architect and painter Pepe Bernal for the Feria held between October 12 and 18. Creating the poster was “an honour and a challenge” as he wished to reflect Huercal’s personality while avoiding the Feria’s traditional image, Bernal said.

Keep clear OVER the last three years the regional government has spent €43.4 million on flood-prevention by eliminating 43,600 tons of rubbish, reeds and vegetation from 220 kilometres of Almeria province rivers and watercourses. Agricultural union COAG also pointed out that improved prior planning was needed to keep these clear.

Smart move CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA was present at this year’s edition of the Greencities Urban Intelligence and Sustainability forum held in Malaga between September 21 and 22. More than 250 international professionals offered global views of the challenges and opportunities which face municipalities that have achieved sustainable Smart City status.

Help needed CARBONERAS mayor Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez and Jose Maria Martin, the central government’s Almeria sub-delegate, met recently to discuss issues that require Madrid’s help. These included access to the industrial estate from the N-341 and a definitive solution to the loss of sand on the El Lancon beach.

Net gain THE Junta de Andalucia will provide free wi-fi in 1,090 public buildings in Almeria province but has not yet revealed when this will be available. Locations will include 200 primary care health centres, all administrative offices, museums, libraries, primary schools, high schools and social centres for the elderly.

