Orihuela Costa (Alicante) political party PIOC officially recognised on September 8

By Linda Hall • 18 September 2022 • 17:36

PIOC PARTY: Ready to represent Orihuela Costa Photo credit: PIOC

AS from September 8 the Party for Independence Orihuela Costa (PIOC) is a legal political party.

They can now represent the residents of the Orihuela Costa in next May’s municipal elections, announced PIOC member Peter Houghton.

“The people of the coast have been neglected for far too long and have not been respected by the Orihuela locacl government,” he said. “PIOC know exactly how they feel, as the founders all live on the coast.”

Peter pointed out that there would be an opportunity to join forces with local businesses, associations and “hopefully” CLARO.

This local party had struggled for 16 years to make a difference, he explained, having tried twice to contest previous elections without success.

“Recently PIOC offered an olive branch to CLARO to form a joint candidates’ list for the coast,” Peter said. “To date, they do not agree that working together would be beneficial. We can only hope that they will change their minds nearer the time.”

PIOC aims to represent all of Orihuela Costa, a diverse multicultural community where integration and respect are key to the future.

“The new party will organise Information Clinics throughout Orihuela Costa in the coming months to help anyone wanting to know how to register on the Padron and more importantly, how to register to vote,” Peter said.

“You have a voice, you can use it at next year’s election May 28th 2023.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.