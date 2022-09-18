Stolen TIE dilemma for Torrevieja (Alicante) resident hoping to travel soon

By Linda Hall • 18 September 2022 • 20:00
TIE CARD: Necessary for Britons since Brexit
Photo credit: Tramitesparainmigrantes
“My husband had his wallet stolen with all his cards, the main one being the TIE residence card,” Olga told us.
“We are desperately trying to get an appointment with the police in Alicante for a replacement.”
When we spoke to Olga, she explained that she was looking online “literally day and night” but there were no appointments to be had.
“It just says ‘appointments will be available shortly’,” she said.
Olga and her husband will be leaving the country shortly and they have heard that without his TIE card he might not get back into the country. Olga also wondered if we had information regarding any appointments, but we had to admit ruefully that we did not.
We do know from readers’ experiences, and our own staff – who are located along all the Costas as far as Valencia province – have found TIE appointments are always frustrating far ahead.
“This is totally unacceptable,” Olga declared. “There is nothing for an emergency and surely there should be some way of making the authorities aware of this problem.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.