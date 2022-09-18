Stolen TIE dilemma for Torrevieja (Alicante) resident hoping to travel soon

By Linda Hall • 18 September 2022 • 20:00

TIE CARD: Necessary for Britons since Brexit Photo credit: Tramitesparainmigrantes

OLGA DOUGLAS, a Torrevieja reader, contacted the Euro Weekly News recently, explaining that she was at the end of her tether.

“My husband had his wallet stolen with all his cards, the main one being the TIE residence card,” Olga told us.

“We are desperately trying to get an appointment with the police in Alicante for a replacement.”

When we spoke to Olga, she explained that she was looking online “literally day and night” but there were no appointments to be had.

“It just says ‘appointments will be available shortly’,” she said.

Olga and her husband will be leaving the country shortly and they have heard that without his TIE card he might not get back into the country. Olga also wondered if we had information regarding any appointments, but we had to admit ruefully that we did not.

We do know from readers’ experiences, and our own staff – who are located along all the Costas as far as Valencia province – have found TIE appointments are always frustrating far ahead.

“This is totally unacceptable,” Olga declared. “There is nothing for an emergency and surely there should be some way of making the authorities aware of this problem.”

