By Linda Hall • 18 September 2022 • 15:44

Thanksgiving service in Torrevieja (Alicante) for Queen Elizabeth II's long reign

LAMENTING the death of Queen Elizbeth II, Fr Richard Seabrook said that Her Majesty always made clear the depth of her Christian faith.

“She gave us a supreme example of service and commitment to her peoples throughout the world for more than 70 years,” declared Fr Seabrook, priest of the Church of England Chaplaincy of Ss Peter and Paul in Torrevieja.

The Chaplaincy commemorated the Her Majesty’s life at a special service at La Siesta Church in Torrevieja on September 17.

Fr Seabrook had commented earlier, “I know how deeply people in the Torrevieja area have been affected by Her Majesty’s death and would wish to gather to remember and honour her long reign and life of service.

“Many will have met her and many more will not, but everyone feels as if they knew her. Her Majesty has been part of all our lives and most of us have known no other reign.”

The service on September 17 service was once of thanksgiving for the Queen’s long life and reign and included familiar hymns, concluding with the singing of the National Anthem.

“I am aware that people beyond the British community have mourned Her Majesty’s death,” continued Father Seabrook, “and all are invited to this special service,” he said beforehand.

