Drain gain for Torrevieja (Alicante) residents as AGAMED updates old infrastructure

By Linda Hall • 19 September 2022 • 12:18

AGAMED IMPROVEMENTS: Eduardo Dolon visits site with Jorge Ballesta and Gemma Cruz Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

AGAMED, is currently making €287,228 improvements to Torrevieja’s domestic water supply and main drainage networks.

This has involved renewing waterpipes in north Torrevieja’s Alto de la Casilla area which take domestic water to approximately three-quarters of the population in the town centre.

Existing infrastructure was in a bad state of repair, explained AGAMED’s managing director, Jorge Ballesta. Most of these waterpipes are buried far below ground in this much-used areas, hindering adequate maintenance, he explained.

Torrevieja town hall has a 26 per cent holding in Agamed and on September 16, local mayor Eduardo Dolon, accompanied by Jorge Ballesta and Agamed’s assistant manager Gemma Cruz, visited both Alta de la Casilla and Calle Apolo where main drainage pipes are being substituted.

The Calle Apolo system has to cope with one of the town’s principal sewage networks, which the town hall said was a source of leaks and spills and had been due for renewal for some years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.