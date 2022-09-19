News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 19 September 2022 • 18:00

Caption: TERRACE TABLES: No charge to hospitality sector for occupying public property in 2023 Photo credit: Elche city hall

Tax waived ELCHE city hall announced that it will suspend the local tax that bars, cafes and restaurants pay on terrace tables in 2023. Mayor Carlos Gonzalez said this will help the hospitality sector meet the huge increases in energy and overheads while continuing to “bring life to our streets.”



Outlet fair CALLOSA organises another edition of its Outlet Fair on September 23 and 24 in Avenida de la Constitucion between 10am and 10pm. With 20 local shops and businesses offering goods and services at reduced prices, there will be a children’s zone so that parents can browse at leisure.

Cars ablaze A FIRE that broke out in a Catral vehicle scrapyard at 6am on September 18 took firefighters most of the day to get under control, owing to the large number of cars there. At least 40 of the cars were affected in the fire although nobody was injured.

Pass it on THE Valencian Community has been allocated 30,000 fewer packages for state-subsidised Imserso holidays for pensioners than during the 2019-2020 season. Costa Blanca hoteliers now intend to ask the central government to redirect holidays not taken up in other areas to Alicante province where demand is already outstripping supply.

Port request THE Plataforma por un Puerto Sostenible(Sustainable Port Platform) which represent residents living nearby and environmentalist groups, called on the Port Authority to move the plants which produce bitumen and liquid fertilisers on Quay 17. Both infringed existing laws and were also a health hazard, the Platform maintained.

