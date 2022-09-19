Shopping vouchers for Benejuzar (Alicante) residents will multiply investment by four

By Linda Hall • 19 September 2022 • 13:15

BENEJUZAR SCHEME: residents can acquire €20 vouchers for €5 Photo credit: Benejuzar town hall

BENEJUZAR has launched the third edition of its Vale x 4 voucher scheme.

The town hall’s Commerce department is collaborating with ACE, the town’s shop and business owners’ association, and this year also counts on the Diputacion provincial council, which has allocated €44,984 to the scheme.

Benejuzar residents who are over 18 will pay €5 for a €20 voucher, hence the initiative’s Vale x 4 name.

“This will put up to €60,000 in circulation,” said Benejuzar’s Commerce councillor Manuel Parra.

“We are very pleased to be able to continue with these campaigns because they are important for small business, above all now that we are emerging from a difficult time.”

As in previous editions the vouchers will be available at the social centre adjoining the town hall on September 24 and 25 and again on October 1 and 2. The vouchers can be spent between October 1 and 23.

