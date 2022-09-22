Anemona charity holds its traditional march next month through Benidorm (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 22 September 2022 • 13:18

OCTOBER MARCH: Anemona president Maria Botella with Angela Zaragozi and Marilo Cebrerosç Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

ANEMONA takes to Benidorm’s streets again on October 23.

This self-help group for women with breast and gynaecological cancers celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, Benidorm’s Equality councillor Angela Zaragozi said as she announced this year’s event, accompanied by Sports councillor Marilo Cebreros and Anemona’s president Maria Botella.

“Following the pandemic and then last year’s limited route, the march can revert to its traditional itinerary,” Zaragozi said.

As in the past, the march leaves Plaza SSMM Reyes de España in central Benidorm, finishing at the Paseo de Tamarindos on the Poniente beach via Paseo de la Carretera, Parque de Elche and Avenida de la Armada Española.

After stopping briefly for refreshments, the march sets off again before finishing at the Avenida de Alcoy-Calle Bilbao turning on the Levante beach.

Here there will be stalls with food donated by Benidorm restaurants as well as a bar with popular prices run by the 2022 Fiestas Committee.

As well as promoting the march, Anemona is also raising funds destined to help cancer victims and their families with sales of a €10 t-shirt.

“We are really excited and looking forward to record t-shirt sales after two hard years,” Botella said.

The Anemona president thanked local firms for their help with the t-shirts and the town hall as well a the Equality, Sports, Technical Services and Public Safety departments for their collaboration.

“Organising a march for 5,000 people isn’t easy but everybody does their utmost to ensure that we all enjoy a perfect day,” Botella said.

