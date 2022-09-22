Dragon Boat championships success for Finestrat (Alicante) crew member Miryam Lloret

By Linda Hall • 22 September 2022 • 11:46
BANYOLES CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bronze for Spain’s Dragon Boat crew
Photo credit: Finestrat town hall
Miryam is a memberof Spain’s national crew which competed in the 2,000 metre, 500 metre and 200 metre categories, obtaining their best result in the 200 metre race.
Originally planned for Kyiv, the championships had to be postponed owing to the Ukraine war. Instead, 800 competitors converged on Banyoles from the UK, Norway, Italy, Sweden, Germany, Hungary, Cyprus, the Czech Republic and Ukraine as well as Spain at the beginning of September.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
