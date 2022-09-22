Masons visit Nazareth School in Alicante following their Golf Tournament donation

By Linda Hall • 22 September 2022 • 18:11

NAZARETH SCHOOL: Vicente Lopez Revuelta, Jorge Prieto Cueto and Sergio Pereira with the school’s director Photo credit: Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia

THE Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia has donated €500 to the Nazareth School in Alicante City.

Nazareth College is one of the four charities designated by the Provincial Grand Master, Rodney Bignell, to receive part of the money raised at the Provincial Golf Tournament at Bonalba Golf Club (Muchamiel) in June.

Vicente Lopez Revuelta, Jorge Prieto Cueto and Sergio Pereira from the Hiram Abif 80 Lodge were recently given a complete tour of the school’s facilities, together with a summary of its history.

They also had the opportunity of witnessing the Nazareth School’s work and its training courses for the children.

The Lodge members briefly explained the support the work carried out through the Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia, adding that they hoped to continue helping the Nazareth School children’s initiatives.

They agreed to keep in touch and to be attentive to specific needs which they could help to alleviate in some way.

Readers interested in joining Freemasonry, should contact the sec@glpvalencia.com email address.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.