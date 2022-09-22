Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal launches in Benidorm (Alicante) on October 15

By Linda Hall • 22 September 2022 • 15:13

ANNUAL PARADE: Royal British Legion members march during a previous Poppy Appeal launch Photo credit: Royal British Legion

POPPY APPEAL 2022 launches in Benidorm on Saturday October 15.

Toni Perez, Benidorm’s mayor and a long-time supporter of the Royal British Legion, will be prominent amongst those present.

He will accompany District North chairman Jack Kemp, Lynda Atkins (national vice-chair) and Captain Stephen McGlory, Defence Attache in Madrid.

Easily recognisable in his bright scarlet coat, Wayne Campbell from the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, will be another regular at the head of the parade.

District North Spain’s Poppy Appeal aims to exceed 2021’s total of €120,000 enabling the Legion to continue its vital work in delivering life-long support to service and ex-service personnel and their families.

Every euro received is used in Spain where it will make a real difference, not only to service men and women but to their families as well,

So make your donation and wear your poppy with pride in the knowledge that you are supporting your local Armed Forces community, past and present.

The launch will be preceded by a short parade between Calle Castellon on the Levante beach promenade to the Rincon de Loix.

It gets underway at 1pm and will be led by the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums, along with standard bearers from Spain District North’s many branches.

