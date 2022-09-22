Teulada-Moraira (Alicante) Fishing Club’s winter league begins on a warm day

By Linda Hall • 22 September 2022 • 17:24
CARASSIO: Smaller version of carp
Photo credit: CC/Viridiflavus
“We were fishing section B1 of the River Jucar and expectations for a good day were not great,” said Graham Sewell.
“The water temperature was high and the carp, much like ourselves, don’t feel like doing a great deal when it is hot.”
It was perhaps significant that they were the only anglers on the river, Graham added.
Although it stayed dry, the weather forecast predicted the chance of a thunderstorm so they went prepared with brollies for rain instead of the sun.
There were only five members fishing and it was a fairly slow start for almost everyone with the exception of Peter Shepherd who managed to get bites with his cocktail of double sweetcorn and white bread.
“Fortunately for the rest of us he only managed to land one or two of them,” Graham said.
Things improved slightly during the day and when the match ended, everyone had some fish in their nets.
The match was won by Graham Sewell with seven carp and two carassio – smaller Crucian carp – for a total weight of 15.5 kilos.
Peter Shepherd was second with five good-sized carp (14.9 kilos) with Frank Povey in third place with four carp (7.3 kilos).
In total, the members caught 25 carp and three Carassio weighing 47.7 kilos.
“We are a very friendly club,” Graham said. “For further information contact Frank Povey (966 490 338 or frankpovey1@gmail.com).”
