News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 23 September 2022 • 16:12

NO WASTE: Villajoyosa residents may apply to pick olives from public trees Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

Harvest time VILLAJOYOSA town hall will allow registered residents to gather olives from trees on traffic roundabouts and other public spaces before the fruit can fall and rot. Applications should be made to the town hall before October 5 and those involved have until November 2 to clear each site.

Sexist violence BENIDORM’S mayor Toni Perez and Equality councillor Angela Zaragozi led a minute’s silence outside the town hall on September 23, condemning the murder of a 21-year-old in Campdevanol (Girona) at the hands of her 35-year-old partner. Thirty women have now been killed by partners or ex-partners in 2022.

Open day TEULADA-MORAIRA celebrates Policia Local Day on October 1 and 2 with activities including Open Day at the Policia Local station between 5pm and 8pm on October 1. October 2 sees an institutional event in the town hall at 11am, followed by Mass at 12.30pm in Santa Catalina church.

Disco drama A DISCO bus used for stag nights and private parties was involved in a minor accident on September 21, demolishing a wall in Javea’s Carretera de la Guardia. No-one was injured but the road was blocked until morning when a heavy-duty crane had to remove the huge vehicle.

Funny money THE Policia Nacional and Cataluña’s Mossos d’Esquadra dismantled a counterfeiting setup based in La Nucia that printed false €500 notes. Police launched the operation after identifying fingerprints found on phony banknotes with a nominal value of €4.3 million discovered in a sports bag in Cervello (Barcelona) last August.

