Macael (Almeria) smashes marble sales in first six months of 2022

By Linda Hall • 23 September 2022 • 17:35
: MACAEL: Famed for its marble quarries
Photo credit: CC/Ziegler175
During the first six months of this year local businesses had a turnover of €591 million, 87 per cent of which corresponded to exports.
This includes the Cantoria-based multinational Cosentino Group’s earnings from its Silestone and Dekton products, according to Extenda, Andalucia’s Trade Promotion Agency.
Almeria province, which is Spain’s principal exporter of natural stone, also set another record since statistics like these were first kept in 1995, with exports increasing by 27 per cent compared with the first six months of 2021. Forty-six per cent of the local stone, amounting to €273, million went to the US.
Extenda recently organised an international trade forum in collaboration with Andalucia’s Association of Marble Producers (AEMA) promoting the natural stone industry in the provinces of Almeria, Malaga and Granada. This included an event and video centring on the Marca Macael brand presided by Diego Martinez vice-president of Andalucia’s Association of Marble Producers (AEMA).
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
