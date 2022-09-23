New promotional advertisement promotes Altea (Alicante) as an out-of-season choice

By Linda Hall • 23 September 2022 • 11:44

ALTEA ADVERTISEMENT: New spot promotes the town as an out-of-season choice Photo credit: Altea town hall

ALTEA recently presented its new publicity spot Altea, tienes que vivirla (Altea, you need to live it).

“The spot is accessible and totally inclusive, with a soundtrack in different languages that will take Altea round the world,” said Tourism councillor Xelo Gonzalez at the launch attended by Herick Campos, the Generalitat’s director-general for Tourism and Altea mayor Jaume Llinares.

Altea sets out to be a destination for all, based on the Smart Tourist Destination mainstays of culture, cycling, marine sports and nature to promote out-of-season tourism, Gonzalez explained.

“All of this, allied to accessibility, inclusion and sustainability,” she added.

“The advertisement reflects the Mediterranean town that Altea is, with its white houses, local products, culture, sea and character along with activities like cyclo-tourism,” Campos said.

The spot can be viewed on Visit Alta’s social media, the town hall’s Youtube channel and will be also shown at all the tourism fairs where Altea is present.

