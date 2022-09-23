PAWS-PATAS Autumn Fete in Los Gallardos (Almeria) was a huge success

By Linda Hall • 23 September 2022 • 19:32

AUTUMN FETE: Stalls helped to draw the crowds Photo credit: PAWS-PATAS

LUCKILY, although it was windy, the rain held off for PAWS-PATAS first Autumn Fete on September 18.

“All week we were watching the forecast,” Claire Griffiths from the Los Gallardos-based animal shelter admitted afterwards.

“Stallholders selling everything from jewellery to incense, together with household items and gifts, all helped draw the crowds,” she said.

With music from a range of local amateur musicians who provided a soundtrack for the afternoon, there was also an opportunity to meet and adopt some of the shelter’s kittens and puppies.

“We raised a massive €1,000 which we shall use to make improvements and carry out repairs to our intake block,” Claire announced.

“Thanks go to Kevin Barber and the staff at the Oasis Pool Bar for allowing us to use his bar and for providing drinks and the barbecue,” she said. “And another huge thank you must go to everyone who came along and supported our first fete.”

PAWS-PATAS now hope to organise another fete in the spring, Clair added.

Readers who would like more information about the coming fete as well as the work at PAWS-PATAS should visit the www.paws-patas.org website.

