Town hall and Diputacion promote Geoda crystal cave in Pulpi (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 23 September 2022 • 18:25

PULPI’S GEODA: Juan Pedro Garcia and Fernando Gimenez with Pulpi councillors Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

PULPI’S unique crystal cave, the Geoda, was discovered by chance in 1999.

Now, thanks to collaboration between Pulpi town hall and the Diputacion provincial council, this tourist attraction will have a visitors’ and tourist information centre.

Work on the project’s first phase, which will include a shop, toilets and reception area, has now begun and Fernando Gimenez, who heads the Diputacion’s Tourism department and Pulpi’s mayor Juan Pedro Garcia, recently visited the site.

Also present were Angeles Martinez, one of the Diputacion’s vice-presidents as well as a Pulpi councillor and Pulpi’s deputy mayor Juan Bautista.

Gimenez emphasised that the Geoda was one of the provinces’ principal jewels.

“Almeria province has the largest visitable geode in the world and all the town hall’s work in promoting and maintaining it means that thousands of tourists come here each year to see this impressive monument,” he said.

Juan Pedro Garcia expressed his thanks for the much-needed collaboration from the institutions, referring to the Diputacion’s unconditional backing and the Junta’s support in declaring the Geoda a Natural Monument of Andalucia.

“This also enables us to promote the Pilar de Jaravia district where it is located so that the entire world can get to know Pulpi,” Garcia said.

