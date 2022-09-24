A second windfarm off the Cabo de Gata-Nijar (Almeria) national park

By Linda Hall • 24 September 2022 • 12:23

NATIONAL PARK: Plans for a second windfarm off Cabo de Gata-Nijar protected area Photo credit: CC/enriquepezgarre

THE central government is reviewing an application for a new offshore windfarm in front of the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park.

This follows on from the Mar de Agata project involving 20 wind turbines off Cabo de Gata-Nijar.

The Alwind windfarm envisages 21 turbines located between the Isleta del Moro and Aguamarga, which the project’s promoters maintained would not interfere with the presence of “sensitive habitats or protected natural spaces.”

Documentation presented to the Environment Ministry nevertheless acknowledges “potential impacts” that would need to be avoided in coastal communities.

According to the provincial Spanish media, the report admits that 21 wind generators, each 260 metres high, could cause a “visual intrusion” on the seascape and would be visible at a distance of several kilometres.

The documents submitted to the Ministry also mention a “significant” risk of seabirds colliding with the turbines and the possibility that deep-sea marine life could be affected by the electromagnetic field created by the electricity cables.

The windfarm would not affect the fishing industry, as the turbines would be located outside the area with most activity, the promoters added.

