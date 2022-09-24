New outpatients block for Torrecardenas hospital (Almeria) will remedy ‘weak point’

By Linda Hall • 24 September 2022 • 17:13

TORRECARDENAS VISIT: Diego Vargas with hospital staff Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

IF all goes according to plan, Torrecardenas hospital will have a new Outpatients block by late 2024.

The contract to construct the building on a plot of land adjoining the Mother and Child section has now been signed, successfully concluding a project first discussed in 2009.

The Junta contract had been put out to tender on three different occasions by both the PSOE socialists and the Partido Popular. No bids were received for the penultimate contract owing to the increase in construction cost, but a temporary joint venture between Puentes y Calzadas Infraestructuras and Lirola Ingenieria y Obras has now been awarded the €16.4 million contract.

Torrecardenas currently attends to more than 500,000 outpatients and Diego Vargas, managing director of Andalucia’s Health service, the SAS, said the new building would solve one of the hospital’s weak points.

“Outpatients’ activity is currently dispersed throughout the hospital, with imprecise routes and insufficient space,” Vargas said.

Instead, the new building will free up space in the main hospital, making it safer for patients and more convenient for medical staff.

“This project is also a further example of the Junta’s commitment to improving healthcare for Almeria province’s population,” Vargas said.

